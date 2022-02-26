Member of Mewat-based gang of robbers held in Delhi

New Delhi: A 25-year-old member of a Mewat-based gang of robbers was arrested from south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Friday.

Yunus alias Badri is a resident of Mewat district in Haryana, they said.

Police received a tip-off that he would be coming near Shivaji Park Bus Stand on Press Enclave Road on Thursday evening and a trap was laid, a senior police officer said.

Yunus was cornered and asked to surrender, but he took out a pistol and fired at the police team. He was nabbed after a brief scuffle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

A semi-automatic pistol was recovered from him, they said.

He disclosed that on the intervening night of June 5 and 6 last year, he and his seven associates had stolen some cows from Delhi and were fleeing in a truck, police said.

As police gave chase, the gang members pelted stones and glass bottles at the police vehicle in a bid to escape. However, as four more police cars joined the chase, the accused started throwing cattle from the truck and managed to flee, they said.

The gang members would rob cars and mini-trucks at gun point and use the vehicles for committing armed dacoity on highways in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, they said.

Yunus was arrested in nine criminal cases, including attack on police, extortion, attempt to murder, and cow slaughter among others registered in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. He was absconding after jumping bail, police added.