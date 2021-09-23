'Mega PTM in Delhi schools a success with parents, SCERT research shows'

New Delhi: In a research conducted by State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), 97 per cent of the parents said that Mega PTM increased their participation in the overall development of the children, the state government announced on Wednesday.



Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that along with teacher training, SCERT is also playing an important role in the field of educational research which further helps the government. The statement added that the research showed that parents have become sensitive about the education of children due to Mega PTM in the city.

During the Mega PTM, 70 per cent of the parents admitted that there has been a revolutionary change in the Delhi Government schools, along with improving the learning environment, special attention is being taken to the cleanliness and maintenance of the school, a statement released by the government added.

The Delhi government had launched a Mega PTM in 2016 to increase parental engagement in its schools and connect the society with the schools. Its purpose was to bridge the communication gap between parents and teachers, to provide a platform for dialogue, and to ensure the participation of parents in the learning process of their children. The research was done on Mega PTM in Delhi Government Schools in Central District of the city. "This research done by SCERT will prove to be helpful in adopting necessary changes in educational programs and policies," Sisodia added.

In the research it was found that mass media played an important role in making parents aware about Mega PTM.

During the PTM, 71 per cent of the parents and 61 per cent of the teachers discussed the regularity of children in schools, academic activities at school and home, improvement of children in learning level, children's health and hygiene, home environment and activities of the children.

The research found that 40 per cent of parents consider failure to be a part of the learning process for children while 97 per cent of the parents agreed that Mega PTM should be organised more often in order to improve the performance of children, their participation in the class, social and mental development of the children.