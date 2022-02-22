Meeting held sans protesting union, rally planned for today

New Delhi: Even as anganwadi workers protesting for fair wages and employment wages threatened to intensify their stir if the Delhi government started dealing with the CITU-affiliated union of anganwadi workers, authorities on Monday went ahead with the meeting anyway, prompting the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union to announce a rally for today (Tuesday).



The DSAWHU has been on strike every day for 22 days now seeking better wages and recognition as government employees but said that the CITU-affiliated union of anganwadi workers — the DAWHU — is trying to derail their agitation.

The DSAWHU had said earlier that the CITU-affiliate was biased towards the AAP dispensation and so if the government dealt with them, they would only get half-measures. While the Delhi government had invited both unions for a meeting over their issues, the DSAWHU had dismissed this, claiming it was a tactic to team up against them,

However, after Monday's meeting, Sidheshwar Shukla, the secretary of CITU's Delhi unit, said the absence of DSAWHU had led to no meaningful conclusion to the meeting.

"During the interview, the government seemed positive of our demands and is considering to hold a cabinet meeting to deliver on them," he said, further adding that the CITU had encouraged the government to hold a one-on-one meeting with the protesting union (DSAWHU).

But DSAWHU president Shivani Kaul repudiated the support of CITU, saying the sudden change was a "face-saving measure". She added that since the Delhi government went ahead with the meeting, protesters will hold a rally today objecting to the CITU-affiliate being recognised as a legitimate representative of the needs of anganwadi workers.

While Kaul has maintained that there is no room for the CITU-affiliate union in their movement, Shukla said that the friction between the two groups was because of a misconception.

"The government thought CITU could play a role to pacify this agitation but they are failing miserably at it and because the grapes are sour and this is just another gambit," Kaul said.