MCG sends notice to 253 defaulters over property tax

Gurugram: In order to achieve its target to the tune of Rs 200 crores this financial year, the Municipal Corporation fo Gurugram (MCG) has served notices to 253 defaulters.



The defaulters have the pending dues of more than Rs 134 crores. According to senior officials, most of the defaulters have outstanding amounts exceeding up to Rs 20 lakh.

" We have begun sending notices to the defaulters who have not paid their property taxes. If even after the notice the defaulter will not heed to the warning then we will go ahead, seal their properties and auction them," said a senior official from the MCG.

Interestingly, not only private citizens but even the public agencies owe a huge amount to the Municipal body. Various government agencies owe an amount of Rs 40 crore to the MCG in terms of property tax.

Last year The MCG has been able to collect rupees Rs 1190 crore in property tax with more than one lakh seventy-five thousand city residents across four MCG zones paying their property taxes.

Most of the collections are being done from MCG Zone-3 region which consists of posh colonies and major commercial centers led with a much a greater margin than the other MCG zones. Zone 3 is followed with Zone 4, Zone -2 and zone 1 in property tax collections.

Facing a severe shortage of funds, earlier this year the civic body held a a massive campaign to collect the property taxes and was successful to collect a large amount due to the strict stance taken by it. According to MCG officials, over 40 percent of payments is now being done digitally. To encourage the citizens in paying their property taxes, the MCG officials also have given the facility of discounts to the taxpayers so that a a large number of people can come and pay their taxes.