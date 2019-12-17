MCG Mayor witnesses public toilets locked during inspection

Gurugram: During an inspection to check cleanliness in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) mayor Madhu Azad got to see the poor state of affairs at the public toilets in the city on the ground level.



Not only did the mayor find the levels of cleanliness in the toilets located in Old Gurugram area to be unsatisfactory but also it was observed by her that most of the toilets were locked.

When inquired about the reasons for the toilets being locked, it was mentioned to the the mayor that the lack of maintenance and unavailability of the sufficient manpower resulted in the toilets not being allowed to function.

It is important to note that the issue of toilets being locked is not a a new phenomenon in the city. In the past there have been several complaints that have highlighted poor maintenance of public toilets that has forced citizens to not use it.

According to MCG there are 150 public toilets that are functional in the city.

For a city that is preparing to improve its rankings as far as cleanliness is concerned, people can still be viewed relieving themselves in posh localities of MG Road and Golf Course road.

There have also been complaints that lack of toilets are resulting in most of the labourers openly defecating in vacant areas especially in Sectors 37, 46, 39, 45 where a lot of construction activities are taking place.

While public agencies have been actively promoting the feat achieved by the city of being ODF, its residents do not seem to be impressed by the claims. Not only in the far-flung places but poor sanitation facilities prevails even in the posh and central areas of the city.

"What the Mayor has witnessed today is the actual problem being faced by the common citizens in the city. Even now you can see people relieving themselves in the posh areas of the city. More than men lack of public toilets makes it difficult for women," said Vandana Kapoor, a city resident.