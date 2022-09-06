MCD seeks SC nod for sanctioning of funds for RFID system at 10 more toll points in city

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sought permission from the Supreme Court for sanctioning of funds to set up radio frequency identification device (RFID) system at 10 more toll points in the city, a senior official said on Monday.



The application was submitted a few days ago, he said.

The 10 toll points include New Kondli, Dhansa border, Noida Major, Loni Main, Kondli, New Seemapuri, Prahladpur and Bajghera.

The MCD as a new unified civic body was created recently after merging the erstwhile three corporations — North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation in October 2018 had said the civic body had successfully completed installation of toll plazas, equipped with RFID system, at 13 border points in the city.

These 13 border toll plaza points are Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kapashera, Rajokri, Kundli, Kalindi Kunj, Shahdra Main, Shahdra Flyover, DND Fly Way, Badarpur-Faridabad Main, Badarpur-Faridabad Flyover, Gazipur Main and Gazipur Old.

"We have sought permission from the apex court for sanctioning of funds to set up RFID system at 10 more toll points," the official said.

A very large segment of commercial vehicles enter the capital from the 13 locations and have to pay the toll and environment compensation charges (ECC). These locations have boom barriers that lift automatically when vehicles with an RFID tag pass through and the amount is deducted automatically. Cameras are also installed to catch violators.