MCD school named in world's top 10 school

New Delhi: MCD's primary school in Lajpat Nagar III was named in world's top 10 school by global T4 education. The school was part of the School Quality Enhancement Program (SQEP).

The school has seen consistent improvement since the inception of the programme, as per MCD officials. They said the first indicator was the massive improvement in student enrollment which has increased from less than 50 in 2015 to 583 in the year 2022. The efforts began with the support of Peepul (formerly, Absolute Return for Kids) in 2015 through a public-private partnership model.

Before the pandemic, 85% of the students at school met or exceeded grade level expectations.