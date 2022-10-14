MCD says fire dept NOC no longer required for sanctioning building plans in spl category

New Delhi: Citizens applying for sanctioning building plans for residential properties in "special category" will no longer require a NOC from the fire service department as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has relaxed norms, the civic body said on Thursday.

Earlier, obtaining a prior no-objection certificate from the fire department was "mandatory" for the sanction of plans for residential buildings, the MCD said in a statement.

For the benefit of citizens, MCD has relaxed the condition of fire NOC for sanctioning building plans for residential properties in the special category, it said.

"As per the new rule, no NOC is required from the Delhi Fire Service in cases of sanction of building plans of residential building, consisting of a ground floor plus three additional floors, with stilts for parking, having, an overall maximum height of 17.5 m," the civic body.

However, the MCD clarifies that the new relaxation rule "shall not apply to those residential buildings, wherein stilt is not proposed by applicants," it added.