MCD rolls out new amnesty scheme for unauthorised colonies

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi rolled out a new amnesty scheme 2022-23 to provide relief for residents of unauthorised colonies, unauthorised regularised colonies, Lal Dora, Extended Lal Dora, Extended Abadi of villages and properties allotted to Kashmiri migrants in its jurisdiction as per provisions contained under section 177 of the DMC Act, 1957 (as amended).



Taxpayers of residential properties in these colonies/areas are required to pay the property tax dues (only principal amount) for the Financial Years 2021-22 & 2022-23 and after this payment, all outstanding property tax dues prior to 2021-22 shall be waived off. Similarly, the taxpayers of non-residential properties in these colonies/areas, are required to pay property tax dues (only principal amount) of 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20 and after these payments, all outstanding property tax dues prior to 2019-20 shall be waived off.

Further as per the terms as conditions this Amnesty Scheme shall also cover all the dishonoured cheque(s) cases including those where bank accounts and properties have been attached, subject to payment of up to date property tax.

In case of dishonoured cheques, the taxpayer will have to pay bank charges imposed by the bank and postal charges, if any. The amount already realised, even if it may be over and above the principal amount of the past period, will not be refunded or adjusted against future liability.

If at any point of time, it is found that the taxpayer has not deposited the right amount of tax or has suppressed the facts wilfully, the scheme shall not be applicable on such taxpayer(s). Randomly 10% cases shall be scrutinised from amongst the applications as picked by the system.