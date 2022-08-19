MCD failing to provide supplies to students for last 2 years: AAP

New Delhi: AAP on Thursday revealed how BJP-ruled MCD has failed to provide books, uniforms and supplies to students for the last two years.



AAP legislator and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak explained during a press conference that despite getting funds from the central and state governments the MCD has not been providing basic supplies to children.

He said, "Even during the pandemic, the MCD was not providing books and uniforms to the children. After AAP raised questions, the MCD had promised to send money directly to the accounts of students, so that they could buy books and stationery themselves, but their promise also turned out to be a flat lie. This requires

investigation."

He continued, "Almost 10 lakh children studying in MCD schools are in a dire need of uniforms which should have been provided in a timely manner. We are in the month of August and so many days have passed since the schools opened. MCD is yet to provide these basic necessities."

Pathak added that children studying in MCD schools below are families who come from lowermost economic strata lacking resources to purchase books, uniforms and stationery.