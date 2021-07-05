MCD exploited traders: Pathak

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday said that the BJP ruled MCD has exploited the traders by increasing the taxes during the Corona period.



Against this ill-treatment, the Aam Aadmi Party is running a signature campaign in all the major markets of Delhi from July 1.

In this campaign, the AAP government has received support from the traders' community.

The Aam Aadmi Party has asked the Delhi BJP to withdraw such increased taxes. If such a demand is not met, the fight will be fought from the street to the Parliament.

Pathak further said that all the three MCDs in Delhi are bringing new schemes to harass the trading community.

Aam Aadmi Party has started a signature campaign from July 1 against the atrocities being perpetrated on the traders by Delhi BJP.

This signature campaign was started in all the three Municipal Corporations of the Capital.