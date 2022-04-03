Maximum temp settles at 39.4o C

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in the national Capital on Saturday settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The relative humidity oscillated between 18 per cent and 70 per cent, it said, adding that the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the season's normal.

IMD officials had said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India.

Parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places.

The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 3 and 6.

A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.