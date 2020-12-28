Maximum 100 people allowed at New Year events, says Noida CP

teamnew delhi: Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Sunday said no more than 100 people would be allowed at any event to celebrate the new year due to the Coronavirus pandemic and even for that, prior permission would be needed.



He said a violation of the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus would invite police action and urged people to stay at home to avoid the risk of the infection.

"Permission for organising a new year's programme will have to be obtained from the local DCP office and the organisers will have to provide their names, addresses and mobile numbers. They shall also inform the police about the estimated number of participants in the event," Singh said, according to a statement.

"No more than 100 people will be allowed at any given time during a programme and all COVID-19 protocols like thermal scanning, sanitisation, social distancing and face covers will have to be complied with during the events," he added.

The police chief also warned that the DJs and sound systems used at such events must adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines.

He said the district police is adequately prepared for the new year and is monitoring the law-and-order situation.

Drone cameras will also be used on Thursday and Friday to keep a tab on the situation and any violation of the COVID-19 protocols will invite strict action against the offenders, Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 89 COVID-19 deaths. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 477 on Sunday, while 24,252 patients have been discharged so far, according to official data.