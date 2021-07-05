Max temp settles at 39.8 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said here.



The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent, it said.

The weather office said the city was likely to see partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning on Monday. The minimum and the maximum temperatures will be settling around 27 and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, it added.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

In the meantime, monsoon is expected to keep Delhi waiting for at least another five days, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, no heat wave has been forecast for the city over the next week.

Monsoon typically hits Delhi on June 27. While it was earlier forecast that monsoon rains could reach Delhi ahead of schedule, the wind system weakened.

According to IMD officials, the monsoon is on its way to

being delayed the longest since 2006, when it came on July 9. A delay beyond July 9 is also not ruled out, officials said.