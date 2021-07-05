Max temp likely to settle at 40 Deg C, light rain predicted for some parts of Delhi

New Delhi: The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said, even as its forecasts show thunderstorms with light rain for some parts of the city.



The relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent at 8.30 am

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of south-west Delhi, Farukhnagar, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar(Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next two hours," department said.

The minimum temperature in the city had settled at 28 degrees Celsius, it said.

Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the air quality index (AQI) at 9.30 am stood at 137.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.