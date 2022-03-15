Max temp at 34.7o C

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in the national Capital on Tuesday settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, according to official data.



The relative humidity stood at 40 per cent in the evening, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the morning, mercury had risen slightly in the national capital as the minimum temperature settled at 18.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal for the season.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a high of 33 degrees Celsius and a low of 17 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 20 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD forecast data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi in the evening was recorded in the 'poor' category (reading 252), data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed at around 9:30 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good', 51 and 100 satisfactory', 101 and 200 moderate', 201 and 300 poor', 301 and 400 very poor', and 401 and 500 severe'.