Match fixing: Delhi court order shortly on custodial interrogation of Sanjiv Chawla

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday reserved order on the police plea seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of Sanjiv Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje.



Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi is to pronounce the order shortly.

The police told the court that Chawla, extradited from London on Thursday, was involved in fixing of five matches and has to be taken to various places and confronted with certain people in order to unearth a larger conspiracy.

Cronje, who died in a plane crash in 2002, was also involved, police told the court.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

The British court documents say Chawla is a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the United Kingdom on a business visa in 1996, but continued to make trips to India.