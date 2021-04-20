Markets, shops flooded as tipplers queue to stock up

New Delhi: People flocked the markets to stock groceries and other essentials, and ran other errands soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. Long queues were seen outside stores at many places in Delhi soon after the announcement.



While a few anticipated that the lockdown may be extended further, others did not want to step out during the restricted period and hence wanted to be better prepared.

Shiv Takkar, a 30-year-old law student residing in Lajpat Nagar, said although he was anyway coming to buy some essentials and medicines, the moment he got a message from a friend about the lockdown, he thought of fetching whatever is needed immediately.

"The situation has not improved a bit a year after. We did not have beds in hospitals then, we do not have beds now. So, it becomes difficult to trust the government, especially when it is an emergency," he said.

Rajbir Singh, a 58-year-old employee at a mineral water distribution company, said, "Shopkeepers tend to increase the prices of items when such a situation arises. Last year, the prices of hand sanitiser and floor cleaners went through the roof. Items like elaichi and liquorice, (which are used to prepare a concoction to boost immunity) weren't even available in many shops."

Another man, who did not wish to be named said, he remembered standing in a long queue at a pharmacy for two hours in April last year to buy a pair of gloves and some medicines. "Lockdown is harsh on everybody," he said.

Deepti Nainwal, a resident of Dwarka, said the moment she and her husband heard about the lockdown on Monday morning, they reached the grocery shop immediately where people were already standing in queue.

"There was panic among people. We just bought the minimal required grocery for us. The cases have been increasing due to which we do not want to go out of the house," she said.

Amit Sharma, a resident of Shahdara, said, "We have read that the new strain is more dangerous as compared to the previous one. Me and family have not been exposed to this virus yet. We are storing the necessary items for one week and will avoid to step out of the house. My mother is a senior citizen and we are more worried about her."

Jyoti Singh, another customer standing in queue at a grocery shop in Lajpat Nagar, said this time, the priority is to stock up sanitisers as much as we can more than anything else.

"Cases are on the rise plus what if there is lockdown in the entire country. Plus farmers are protesting. So, what if we run out of groceries. It's wise to stock up essentials," she said.

In addition, many liquor stores saw serpentine queues after the lockdown announcement was made even as shop owners appealed to the Delhi government to allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages.

Citing Maharashtra, which has also gone through tough restrictions and shops are closed in cities like Mumbai to curb the spread of the pandemic, the state government has allowed home delivery, said Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

According to CIABC, there was a rush outside liquor vends in Delhi after the announcement of a weeklong lockdown.This was corroborated by photos of shops coming from areas like Khan Market.