Man's body found in a drain in East Delhi

New Delhi: The body of a 24-year-old man was found in a drain in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Alex, a resident of Vasundhara Enclave. He was pursuing MBA, they said.



Alex had gone out with his friends on New Year's Eve to celebrate. When he did not return home till next morning, his father, along with his friends, approached police and lodged a missing complaint on Thursday, the police said.

During search, police analysed CCTV camera footage and recovered his body from a drain in front of New Delhi Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, a senior police officer said. Alex's body was handed over to his father after a post-mortem, he said.