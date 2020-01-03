Man's body found in a drain in East Delhi
New Delhi: The body of a 24-year-old man was found in a drain in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Alex, a resident of Vasundhara Enclave. He was pursuing MBA, they said.
Alex had gone out with his friends on New Year's Eve to celebrate. When he did not return home till next morning, his father, along with his friends, approached police and lodged a missing complaint on Thursday, the police said.
During search, police analysed CCTV camera footage and recovered his body from a drain in front of New Delhi Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, a senior police officer said. Alex's body was handed over to his father after a post-mortem, he said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Are you ambassador of Pak or PM of India3 Jan 2020 6:46 PM GMT
Soleimani killed in US airstrike3 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Govt won't budge an inch on CAA: Shah3 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Kerala CM writes to 11 non-BJP states to stand united...3 Jan 2020 6:42 PM GMT
Next move on deportation of Rohingya refugees3 Jan 2020 6:41 PM GMT