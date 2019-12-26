Manish Sisodia releases govt's calendar for 2020
NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday released the Delhi Government's calendar for the year 2020, which has a special focus on the major endeavours of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for infrastructural improvement of schools. The theme of the calendar is "Incredible Story of Delhi Government Schools".
"When I ask people about the development work brought about by the Delhi Government in the last five years, they always speak about the progress this city has made in the domain of Education. To keep education in the minds of the people and the revolution brought about in the government schools of Delhi, we are releasing this calendar today," Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.
"The Incredible Story of Delhi Government Schools" focusses on the huge infrastructural transformation brought about by the dedicated efforts of the Delhi Government in collaboration with DTTDC. The idea behind choosing this theme is to emphasize on the importance and vitality of education in our lives," said Sisodia.
Like every year, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has brought out this theme-based calendar on behalf of Government of Delhi, bringing to fore the infrastructural transformation of Delhi Government Schools and quality upgradation in the overall experience of its students.
