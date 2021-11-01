Mandoli jail: Prisoner attacked by two fellow inmates, succumbs

New Delhi: Yet another incident of attack on inmate reported from Delhi's Mandoli jail due to 'mutual enmity' which caused the death of the victim on Saturday. The jail administration had admitted the victim Mahesh to GTB Hospital as his condition was critical, but later he succumbed to the injuries.



As per the investigation, on Friday, two undertrial prisoners Raghunath aka Vicky and Golu aka Imran lodged in the same ward of the jail of the deceased inmate attacked him with a sharp weapon. A senior official mentioned that there was mutual enmity between Mahesh and Golu. It is alleged that Mahesh abused Golu for a long time and used to beat him up too. Outraged by this, Golu along with his friend Raghunath made a plan to kill him.

According to the police, Mahesh was an undertrial prisoner and was lodged in Ward-3 of Mandoli jail-15. There were 6 cases registered against him including murder, extortion. As soon as the jail administration came to know about the bloody conflict between them, they admitted the injured to the jail hospital for first aid.

Further, deceased Mahesh used to run his gang. At the same time, he had an old habit of domineering in jail. Earlier, he had stabbed a prisoner during his stay in Tihar jail. According to sources, the Karol Bagh police station had taken Mahesh on remand in a case on October 27 this year. He came to the jail on Friday afternoon after the remand was over. Then Raghunath and Imran aka Golu attacked him within half an hour.