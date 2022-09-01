Man wanted in Delhi riots, NRC cases held

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested a man wanted in criminal cases, facing 82 CrPC process in two cases of riots during CAA-NRC protest in Jamia Nagar and New friends colony area, police informed on Thursday. A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on his arrest. The man has been identified as Mohd Sahil (25), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district and currently lives in Batla House Jamia Nagar, New Delhi.



DCP Crime Branch, Amit Goel, said that a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including an attempt to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, riots and 25/27 Arms Act, was registered at Jamia Nagar police station area in respect of the riots and violence occurred on December 15, 2019, in and around Jamia university during a protest against the newly-enacted CAA. "A total of 24 accused persons (10 arrested + 14 without arrest) were interrogated and charge-sheeted as their mobile locations were found at the place of occurrence at the time of the incident.

On June 29, a Delhi court issued NBWs against five accused persons, including accused Mohd Sahil, due to non-appearance in court. Subsequently, the process under Section 82 CrPC was also issued against him, which has been executed against him. After the chargesheet, accused Mohd Sahil had changed his previous address and started residing in a rented accommodation in Jamia Nagar to avoid a trial against him," DCP Crime Amit Goel said.

He added, as per the intelligence collected about the present whereabouts of the accused Mohd Sahil, he was arrested from the area of Jamia Nagar police station on Wednesday. Mohd Shahil and his father are placing a rehri of fruit and vegetables in Jamia Nagar. On December 15, 2019, he joined the riotous mob and was involved in the destruction of government as well as public property. The official added that he is working in a private school in Jamia Nagar as a school van driver, DCP Crime added.