Man stabbed to death: Cops

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death on Thursday in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said.

On Thursday, police received information that Sachin, resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband, was admitted to Safdarjung hospital by his friend Aakash after he suffered stab injuries. He succumbed during the treatment, a senior police officer said. Police reached the hospital where Aakash said they were at the house of one of their friends Mukul Kalyani to celebrate Mukul's birthday, police said. Four accused — Badal (20), Jatin (19), Mahipal Sharma (19) and a 17-year-old boy — were apprehended, the officer said.