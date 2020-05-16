Man shoots self after woman refuses to go along with him

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man allegedly shot himself when a woman refused to go along with him in northwest Delhi on Friday, police said.



He has been identified as Vicky, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, they said.

On Friday at around 11 am, information regarding a quarrel at Swarn Jayanti Vihar, Tikri Khurd, was received, police said.

During enquiry, it was found that Vicky had come to meet a woman at Swarn Jayanti Vihar, they said.

The woman is married to a person who is a friend of Vicky. She is staying at her maternal home since December 2019 as her husband is in jail, a senior police officer said.

On Friday, Vicky came to her home to meet her and asked her to come along with him but she refused, the officer said.

Vicky took out a pistol from his bag and shot himself on the chest, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, they said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against Vicky, they added.