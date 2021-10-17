Man sells Rs 50 cr church property

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 63-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly selling a church property here worth more than Rs 50 crore in connivance with others, officials said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Shoral Bobby Dass, a resident of Civil Lines, Banda in UP, they said. A case was registered in this regard on the complaint of Sulochana Prakash, president, Woman's Christian Temperance of India, police said. Prakash said the Women's Christian Temperance of India is a bonafide owner of the property in question at 24, Raipur Road, New Delhi, they said. She alleged that one Ramesh Chander Aggarwal in connivance with Sunil Kumar and Ajay Gupta prepared false and fabricated documents with regard to the property claiming themselves to be its owners.