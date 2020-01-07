Man robbed and murdered in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 41-year-old, resident of Gaur City society in Greater Noida West, was allegedly robbed and murdered by unidentified criminals while he was heading towards his home from office on Monday night.



Police are yet to trace the victim's car, mobile phones and other belongings which were allegedly found missing from near the body.

The deceased identified as Gaurav Chandel, a resident of I-block in fifth avenue of Gaur City-I worked as regional manager at a private company in Gurgaon. He used to travel to work from home daily in a newly bought Kia Seltos car.

As per victim's kin, on Monday night, Chandel was heading towards his home alone from Gurgaon when his wife called him around 10:20 pm and he told her that he is near Parthla Chowk in sector 123 and will reach home within five to ten minutes.

"When my husband didn't reach home for around 40-45 minutes after the call, i again called him but the phone went unanswered after multiple attempts. I felt something suspicious and immediately alerted family members and neighbors who informed police but cops kept on passing the buck to nearby police station areas," said victim's wife.

However, when residents of the society went to look for Chandel, on the route from Parthla Chowk to Gaur City, they recovered his body along the service road near NCR stadium along the Hindon river early around 4:15 am on Tuesday.

Residents who rescued the body said that the body had multiple injury marks all over his face and chest and it seemed like someone has stabbed him with blunt and heavy object.

They immediately called an ambulance and rushed the victim to nearby Yatharth Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile police have lodged a case of murder against unidentified accused at Phase-III police station of Noida.

"Following the incident, we have registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC against unidentified accused. Teams have been formed to work out the case and we expect arrests soon. As of now we are not clear if the crime has been committed during a robbery but investigations are underway and we will make a breakthrough soon," said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar.