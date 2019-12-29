Man promised chairmanship of NPPA, duped of Rs 3 crore

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has started their probe in a case of fraud where a person was duped of over Rs 3 crore on the pretext of appointing him as chairman of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). So far five people have been booked in the case.



The complainant in the case of one Vishvadeep Bansal told police that one Sunil Kumar (suspect) introduced him to one Pratap Singh Yadav, who in turn made a proposal to make him the chairman of NPPA for Rs 3.50 crore. Out of this money Rs 2 crore was to be deposited in the account of Ministry for Security and the rest of the money was to be used for documentation and commission of the agent.

Police said that Pratap introduced him to one Rajiv Kumar Singh, a liaison officer for the deal. Kumar further introduced him to one Ashutosh Kumar Singh who claimed to be an IAS officer holding the post of Joint Secretary in one of ministries. "Various meetings were held and Rs 3.50 crore were handed over to them in different installments," police said.

Later the complainant came to know that the alleged persons were colluding with each other to dupe him by making false promises and by forging complainant's signature on documents and blackmailing him for a hefty amount of money. In 2015, Bansal and AK Singh entered into an agreement. According to the agreement Singh agreed to pay a sum of Rs 2.70 crore through six cheques. Furthermore, one SP Yadav, director of a private firm stood as guarantor. "However only two cheques worth Rs 70 lakh could be cleared. Moreover, Singh requested the complainant to return the remaining cheques as he would transfer property of the remaining amount owed by SP Yadav. Later it was revealed that Yadav was not the owner of that property," police said, adding that it was also found that forged documents in the name of the complainant were also prepared.

A case under sections 420,468,471 and 120 B was registered at EOW police station.