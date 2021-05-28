Man opens fire when not allowed to enter clinic without mask

Noida: A man who had come for treatment from a doctor allegedly opened fire at the doctor's clinic after he was denied medical attention as he was not wearing a mask.



The incident was reported from Jarchha village in Dadri area of Greater Noida. Police have arrested an accused in connection with the incident while actions under Goonda Act and other relevant sections of IPC have been initiated.

According to police, Dr Rajaram, who runs a clinic in Dadupur area was attending patients on Thursday morning when Parmeet, a resident of phoolpur village came to the clinic for consultation. As he was not wearing mask, Dr Rajaram asked him to step outside the clinic and only come after wearing a mask.

"Parmeet went away from the clinic but returned after sometime with his friend, Rahul Kashyap. Both had an heated argument with the doctor, hurled abuses at the doctor and his staff and tried to vandalise the clinic.

Later, they pulled out a gun and fired a bullet outside the doctor's clinic. Luckily, the bullet didn't hit anyone present over there and both fled the spot after brandishing the weapon," said Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.

Soon as the matter was reported to police, a team from Jarchha police station reached the spot and on the basis of complaint filed by Dr Rajaram, an FIR was registered against both the accused. "Police teams conducted search at various suspected hide outs and managed to nab accused Rahul Kashyap. He will be sent to jail after producing before the court while efforts are underway to trace Parmeet as well," added Pandey.

Police is also probing criminal background of the accused and has initiated actions under Goonda Act against them.