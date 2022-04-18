Man kills wife, son in Shahdara, arrested

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and son by smothering them in their house in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at around 3.40 pm, they said, adding the accused Sachin has been arrested.



Police suspect that the man committed the crime because of financial problems. When police reached Sachin's house, they found the bodies of Kanchan Arora (35) and her 15-year-old son on its second floor, said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

While the woman's body was on a bed, the body of her son was on the floor, the officer said.

In a Whatsapp message on the family group, Sachin, a grocery shop owner, has confessed to killing his wife and son, Sathiyasundaram said.

"We have arrested accused Sachin, who studied up to 12th standard, worked as an accountant in a private firm and was running a grocery shop now," the DCP said.

During interrogation, Sachin confessed to the crime committed and said he strangulated and smothered his wife and his son after a routine fight with his wife out of mental stress and depression due to financial problems, the DCP said.

The boy was a class 9 student, police said, adding that crime and forensic teams have visited the spot to collect the evidence.