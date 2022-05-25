Man killed as car rams into truck
New Delhi: A 31-year-old man was killed while his driver was injured after their car rammed into a parked truck in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Deepak Gulati, they said, adding that his driver, Raja alias Shahzad (38), has been admitted to a hospital.
No one was presented inside the EDMC truck which had a flat tyre and was parked found on the road, police said.
According to the police, Uttam Nagar-resident Gulati was travelling to a Sabzi Mandi with his driver Raja when the accident took place.
The injured persons were immediately shifted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where Gulati was declared brought dead. His driver was referred to another hospital where he is presently under treatment, said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).
