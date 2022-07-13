Man killed after being hit by speeding car in S Delhi

New Delhi: A 46-year-old man was killed after being allegedly hit by a speeding car in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Tuesday.



The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Savitri Nagar in Malviya Nagar, they said, adding that he was a cashier at a pub in East of Kailash.

The speeding car hit Kumar from the front while he was walking on the road, as a result of which he was thrown on the pavement, police said.

Kumar was lying unconscious on the pavement for a long time. A passerby, who spotted him, informed the police, officials said.

The incident took place early on Sunday morning and a suspect has been identified and apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

According to the FIR, after receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and found a person in lying on the road with injuries on his head, legs and other parts of the body, officials said.

A man named Surender Yadav (39), who was present at the spot, told the police that he was going to pick up a delivery in Defence Colony and saw Kumar, who used to work in a pub as cashier. Yadav too used to worked in the same pub and knew Kumar, the FIR said.

After the accident, people gathered at the spot and one of them informed police, officials said.

Kumar was rushed to the AIIMS where he was declared brought dead. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Greater Kailash police station, the FIR stated said.

Police said the suspect was identified through CCTV footage and was apprehended from Uttam Nagar area.

He is into the business of repairing cars and his carrole in the incident is being checked, police said.