Man held for robbing, cutting ATM machines

New Delhi: A 22-year-old-man wanted for breaking ATMs was arrested near Satpula Park bus stand Malviya Nagar. Police said he was wanted in 12 cases of ATMs breaking and fleeing with Rs 1.35 crore cash from these ATMs in Delhi. Police identified the accused as Shakeel, a native of Nuh in Haryana.



One single shot pistol of .315 with five live cartridges was recovered from the arrested accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Shakeel was an active member of Mewat based interstate gang of robbers indulging in siphoning of cash from ATMs in Delhi by breaking them.

"Accused persons used to spray black paint on CCTV cameras after entering the ATM booths. They used to open the ATMs with the help of a gas cutter and remove the cash cabins," he said. The official said being an expert mechanic, the main job of Shakeel in the gang was to cut open the ATMs and to remove cash cabins and trays with available cash.

A team of Special Cell led by three inspectors Shiv Kumar, Karmvir Singh and Pawan Kumar under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh made arrests.