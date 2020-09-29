Man held for raping 14-year-old girl in UP's Greater Noida

Noida (UP): A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 14-year-girl in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said.



The accused aged 20 years, who works at a food outlet in the Knowledge Park police station area, and the girl live in the same neighbourhood, the police said.



"Three days ago, the girl's father, a fruit seller, had made a complaint regarding the incident after which an FIR was lodged in the case. The accused was held from Pari Chowk on Monday," SHO Knowledge Park, Varun Panwar, said.



The accused has been booked under IPC 354 (assault or force to outrage modesty) 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Panwar said.



The accused was produced in a local court which has remanded him to 14-days judicial custody, the SHO added.

