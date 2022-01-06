Man held for duping women docs on pretext of providing PG seats

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a dozen women doctors on the pretext of providing them PG seats in AIIMS, police said on Wednesday.



The accused has been identified as Shahduzamman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The matter came to light when a woman doctor lodged a complaint at Hauz Khas police station on December 21, 2020. The doctor said in her complaint that through Facebook, she came into contact with one Anshu Vinay who posed as a doctor in AIIMS.

He allegedly duped her of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of helping her in getting a PG seat in AIIMS, Delhi. After taking money, he started avoiding her calls and switched off his phone, the

officer said.

"During investigation, the details of the bank account in which the money was deposited was analysed and the account was found in the name of Shahduzamman," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

"On Sunday, the location of the accused was found at PVR Anupam, Saket, following which a trap was laid and Shahduzamman was arrested while he was waiting for another woman doctor who was about to come to meet him for dealing of a seat in AIIMS," Jaiker said.

The accused disclosed that he has cheated over a dozen women doctors.