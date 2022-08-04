Man held for duping more than 30 women online after posing as pilot: Gurugram police

gurugram: Gurugram police has arrested a man for allegedly duping as many as 30 women after befriending them on Instagram by posing as a pilot, officials said. The team of Cyber Crime Police Station, East nabbed the accused from Sector 43 area on Tuesday on the outskirts of the national capital.



The police have recovered a debit card, mobile phone and two SIM cards which were used in the crime, they said.

The accused is identified as 25-year-old Hemant Sharma. He was produced in a city court on Wednesday which sent him to judicial custody, the police said.

According to the police, a woman had given a complaint recently that a person, who had befriended her on Instagram after posing as a pilot, had fraudulently transferred over Rs 1 lakh from her account.

An FIR was registered and the team of cybercrime police station East led by SHO Inspector Bijendra Singh arrested the accused on Tuesday.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused created a fake profile on Instagram, the police said.

"He had sent friend requests on Instagram to about 150 young women. He especially used to befriend the airline crew members. To impress them, he describes himself as a pilot,"said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime).

He would then allegedly persuade them to transfer money online into his account and then end all contact "He has cheated more than 30 young women in this manner so far. For cheating, he used to download photos and then put these photos on his fake profile," he said.