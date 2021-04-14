Man held for defiling three idols of Hanuman

New Delhi: Upset and "angry with God" over rising temperature and lack of rain, a man defiled three idols of Lord Hanuman in south-west Delhi's Kakrola village which landed him in jail on Tuesday. The accused, Mahesh (50) of Bharat Vihar JJ colony, is a cobbler, police said. The matter was reported by a priest on Tuesday morning who first spotted the damaged Hanuman idols at three adjacent spots in Kakrola, a senior police officer said. "We received a call at 7.45 am regarding defiling of statue at three spots in the Kakrola area," the officer added. According to the police, the accused told them that he was upset and angry with God as there has been no rain this year.