Man found dead a month after he went missing

New Delhi: A month after a 22-year-old man went missing from Delhi's Dwarka area, cops at last arrested the accused friend of the deceased, who the kin suspected and alleged. On March 11, cops recovered a decomposed body near a drain, barely a few metres ahead of his house in Bharthal village where a group of boys found the dead body, police said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased person claimed 'inaction' by the police.



The deceased person identified as Guddu Kumar, a driver for a local contractor. The mother Neelam Ram claimed that even after the family suggested that the victim's friends could be involved, police did not question the suspects or the Investigating Officer ignored and blocked the family.

The millennial went missing on February 22 while he was coming home, accompanied by his friends Sonu and Pavan. He also informed his mother that he was near his home at around 11 pm. "He (Guddu) had earlier told me he was with his friends Pavan and Sonu, who also work in the same place. I went to their homes and saw Sonu with injuries on his neck and hands. My three daughters and I went and searched for Guddu every day. But there was no clue," Neelam claimed.

The family members filed a report on February 23 at Dwarka Sector 23 police station. They were worried and would often call the IO. Around 3-4 days later, he stopped picking up calls and blocked numbers, kin alleged.

The deceased's mother also claimed that the IO once told her that her son ran away with a woman. While being asked for more details and he said he was joking. Later on March 17, an FIR was registered. As per mentioned in the FIR, Guddu's other friend Pavan told that Sonu was not hurt during work hours.

It is also mentioned there that the victim's mother informed police that Guddu told her a month back that he had a fight with Sonu over money and Sonu had threatened to kill him. Police arrested Sonu based on the complaint.