Man attacks wife, three daughters over domestic issue; one girl dies

New Delhi: An 18-year-old girl died on Thursday after a man attacked his wife and three daughters following domestic issue in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said.



According to police, they received information around 1.05 pm that a person has attacked his daughters with a piece of glass and the injured were admitted in the hospital.

Police reached GTB hospital and found that four persons — a woman and her three daughters — who had received injuries were shifted to the hospital by one of their relatives, a senior police officer said.

During enquiry, it was emerged that on Thursday around 7.15 am, Bhimsen(45), a resident of Jain Colony, Johripur, had some quarrel with his wife and attacked her with a piece of windowpane, the officer said.

When the daughters intervened to save their mother, the accused attacked them also. One daughter received injury at her stomach, while the others received injuries at chest and hands, police said.

After injuring his wife and daughters, the accused fled from the spot. The injured called one of their relatives, who shifted them to hospital, police said.

During treatment, the youngest daughters succumbed to injuries. One other daughter (23) is still under treatment, while the third daughter (21) and their 42-year-old mother have been discharged after primary treatment, the officer said.

A case is being registered under appropriate section of law and teams have been formed to nab the accused person, police added. Roshan Lal, the younger brother of the accused, said he received a call from his elder niece about the incident.

"I received a call around 7.15 am from my niece about the incident. I live in Indrapuri, Laxmi Garden and rushed to their home. They met me near their residence and I took them to the hospital. The youngest sister has died during the treatment," Lal said.

The accused was not working and was habitual of drinking alcohol, he said. "Before the lockdown was imposed, my brother used to drive an auto-rickshaw. After the lockdown, he used to sell vegetables along with his wife in the area. However, when his elder daughter got a job in a bank, he quit working and was not doing anything.