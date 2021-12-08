Man arrested for murdering 3-month-old son in N Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a father brutally killed his 3-month-old son in North Delhi, police said here on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Ravi Rai, has been arrested.



According to the official, a call was received at the Bhalswa Dairy police station on December 3 around 10.30pm stating that a man had killed his son at Mangal Bazar Road, Samta Vihar, Delhi. Based on the information, the police went to the spot where they found the accused in an inebriated condition. "The child was then immediately rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in the city where doctors declared him brought dead," the official said.

As per the Medico-Legal Case (MLC), the skull of the child was found broken. An FIR was registered.

During the probe, it was revealed that the man (accused), wife and their 3-month-old son had recently shifted to this locality and were residing there for the past one month. The accused used to stay at home while his wife worked at the Azadpur Mandi.

"The couple used to quarrel on a daily basis," neighbours told the police, adding that on the day of the incident, both husband and wife with child were present inside the room.