Man arrested for looting pilot on IIT flyover booked under MCOCA

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man, who was arrested for reportedly assaulting and robbing a pilot at gunpoint on IIT flyover in southwest Delhi, has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, police said on Saturday.



According to police, P Silva, a history-sheeter, was found involved in more than 12 cases of theft, robbery and snatching.

A case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been registered against him, they said.

A police official said the accused had allegedly been controlling his 'Thak Thak' gang from inside the jail to carry out criminal activities in Delhi and adjoining areas.

"To investigate the illegal activities of Silva and the property acquired by him and his associates, a case under MCOCA has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Silva, a resident of Madangir, was arrested in a case where he, along with his associates, robbed a private airlines pilot on IIT flyover in southwest Delhi, police said.

On the intervening night of June 2 and 3, the pilot was on his way to Indira Gandhi International Airport in his office cab from Faridabad when Silva and his associates intercepted the vehicle on IIT flyover and took the pilot's wallet which contained Rs 10,000 and other essential documents.