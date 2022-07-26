Man arrested for allegedly raping 53-year-old Taiwanese woman
Gurugram: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 53-year-old Taiwanese woman after falsely promising to marry her, police said here on Monday.
An FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station of the district. The accused was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial
custody.
According to the police, the Taiwanese woman was staying in Gurugram since 2017 and working with an NGO. The accused, identified as Ravindra Vishwakarma, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was working at a private clinic.
The two met around six months ago. In her complaint, the woman said that she had taken a paying guest accommodation and the accused was staying near her.
She said Vishwakarma met her for the first time in February and they began greeting each other daily. Then, one day he offered her a cup of coffee and they "got to know each other well".
Later, he claimed he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. The woman claimed that they developed a physical relationship in March but later he refused to marry her and blocked her mobile phone number.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 376 (2) (n) of IPC at Sector 53 police station and the accused was arrested, the police said.
The minimum sentence for the offence is 10 years imprisonment.
The accused has been arrested and has confessed. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody, said ASI Chander Kanta, the investigating
officer.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Haryana CM Khattar launches Smart E-Beat system for cops in Gurugram25 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
'Won't spare anyone, even if he's a minister'25 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Partha, Arpita sent to ED custody till August 325 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
CM gives away Bangabibhushan, Bangabhushan & Mahanayak awards25 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
My election proof that poor can fulfil dreams too: Droupadi Murmu25 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT