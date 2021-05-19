Low stocks crush vax hopes of city's homeless

New Delhi: Some 7,000 homeless people, currently housed in shelter homes across the Capital, have little to no vaccine hesitancy and had been eagerly waiting for their jabs since Delhi's second-wave-induced lockdown



was announced. But no sooner had the inoculation programme for the homeless begun, than it was shut.

There were no vaccines left for the city's homeless.

Significantly, many of these residents living at shelter homes managed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) are migrant workers who have lost their jobs and homes since the lockdown began — many of them for the second time in a year.

In fact, last month, when DUSIB was preparing for an influx of inmates in light of the lockdown announcement, they had already finalised a list of 1,500 eligible people (above 45) for vaccination. Residents in these shelters had said that they had seen the havoc Covid was wreaking and wanted to be safe so they'd rather come to the shelters and take the vaccine if given a chance.

The DUSIB had even opened two isolation centres for the homeless in Geeta Colony and Dwarka with two wards each for men and women and while these centres were meant for primary care in case of Covid symptoms, they were also going to start vaccinating the homeless.

But officials said that just as the vaccination drive began at the Dwarka, it was shut down.

An official confirmed that only a few of them were able to get their shots. "There is a vaccine shortage in the city we all know that's why vaccination process was stopped," he added. Only after a sufficient amount of vaccines is provided can they complete the process.

In addition to vaccines running out for the homeless, the DUSIB had also written to the government seeking priority vaccination for shelter home workers as frontline workers, but are waiting for a reply.

In the meantime, however, the shelter homes and the isolation centres set up by DUSIB are providing basic care to the homeless. "If any homeless person is affected by the disease then he or she can be isolated at the centres so that the spread of the disease can be curbed," one official said.

"Proper facilities including proper medical checkup. Food will be provided there," he added.

Bipin Rai, a member of DUSIB, said the reason behind opening isolation wards was to ensure the safety of homeless people. "About 18 homeless people were tested positive for the virus and all of them have recovered," he said.

And inside the shelter homes, while there was initial confusion about whether new admissions will be allowed during the lockdown, this was lifted after DUSIB decided to allow them in after proper checks.

Homeless people and migrant workers who come knocking on their door first get a basic medical screening for symptoms and only then allowed in based on availability and other requirements. DUSIB has also been providing three meals a day so that no homeless person chooses to leave the homes.

According to DUSIB data, there are more than 320 shelter homes in Delhi which include permanent ones, portacabins and tents and it can accommodate over 19,000 people.