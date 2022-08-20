Light rains likely in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The relative humidity was 79 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The weather department has predicted cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degree Celsius.

The air quality of the capital was recorded at 73 at 8 am which falls under the 'satisfactory' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".