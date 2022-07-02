Light rain likely in city: IMD
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to another day of overcast skies on Saturday, as light rain and thundershowers are expected during the day, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, and the relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD bulletin said.
With light to moderate rains in the last two days, water-logging was also reported in several parts of the city.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (71) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party...2 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT
RSS chief arrives in Rajasthan ahead of org's week-long meet2 July 2022 7:44 AM GMT
Shop owner in Amravati likely killed for post supporting Nupur Sharma2 July 2022 7:40 AM GMT
Delhi Police produces Mohammed Zubair before court, seeks 14-day...2 July 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Punjab DGP Bhawra applies for leave after seeking central deputation2 July 2022 6:18 AM GMT