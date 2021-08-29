Light rain likely in city

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.



The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent, it said.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day.

The maximum temperature will settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index was recorded in the moderate category at 118 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.