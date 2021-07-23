Light rain likely in city

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid Friday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.



The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 84 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius.