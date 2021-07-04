Light rain likely in city

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.



The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 68 per cent.

The weather office has forecast light rain.

Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Sunday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8.05 am stood at 130.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.