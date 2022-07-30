Light rain in several parts of Delhi, more predicted for today

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Friday, causing the maximum temperature to drop by two notches below the normal to settle at 32.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The city is likely to receive more rainfall on Saturday as well, according to the weather office. Lodhi Road, Jafarpur, Ridge, Ayanagar, Palam, Pitampura, and Jafarpur were among areas that reported rainfall. The traffic police also alerted commuters about possible road congestions due to waterlogging, advising them to avoid certain stretches.

"Movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging. Commuters coming from shooting Range side may take left turn from Lal Kuan Red Light and commuters coming from Badarpur side may take Mathura Road to reach their destination," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat. Kindly avoid the stretch," it added.

According to the IMD, Pitampura observatory received 11 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday while the Lodhi Road observatory received 15.1 mm of rainfall in the same period.

At Pusa, 4 mm of rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday while it was 2 mm at Aayanagar in the same time period.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 74 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with rain and thundershowers for Saturday.