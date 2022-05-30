Light rain brings respite from heat
New Delhi: Parts of the national capital received light rain on Sunday evening bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat, the Met office said.
The maximum temperature settled at 40.7 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, it said.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to remain pleasant on Monday.
The sky will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the city
on Monday, the IMD official said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the humidity levels oscillated between 61 per cent and 49 per cent.
The 24-hour air quality of the city was recorded in the ''poor'' category on Sunday with the AQI clocking 273 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.
