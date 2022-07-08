Licences of country liquor suppliers extended in Delhi
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the licences of those supplying country liquor in the national capital by a month, according to an official notification.
For the extension, the licence-holders will have to pay a pro-rate licence fee for a month.
The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on May 5. It is yet to be approved by the lieutenant governor.
"... approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed regarding extension of L-3/33 Licence for supplying country liquor in GNCT of Delhi for a further period of one month i.e. from 01.07.2022 to 31.07.2022. The extension is subject to payment of pro-rata fee for the extension period," read the official notification by the Excise department.
"However, any person holding such non-renewable license shall not be under any obligation to accept such offer to extend its license," it added.
Earlier, extensions have been granted twice to the licence holders.
The L-3 licensees sell country liquor to retail vends.
